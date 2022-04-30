2 taken to hospital after multi-car crash near 7th and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in Phoenix Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 7th and Glendale avenues.

Fire officials say up to six cars were involved in the crash. ABC15 crews at the scene saw one vehicle on top of another in the roadway.

One person was critically hurt and another suffered serious injuries, fire officials say. Both were taken to the hospital.

Others involved in the crash suffered less-serious injuries and did not need hospitalization.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.