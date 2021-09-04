Watch
2 seriously injured after crash on I-10 near 7th Street

ADOT
I-10 7th Street Crash
Posted at 8:54 AM, Sep 04, 2021
PHOENIX — Two men are seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 10 near 7th Street Saturday.

Phoenix fire officials say crews responded to the area for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found two vehicles involved in the crash with two people that were reportedly thrown from the vehicles.

Both men were taken to hospitals "in extremely critical condition," according to officials.

One man is in his late 20s and the other man is in his early 30s.

No other details were provided.

