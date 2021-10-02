Watch
2 injured after car pileup on Loop 101 at University Drive

Posted at 1:51 PM, Oct 02, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash unfolded on Loop 101 at University Drive Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the crash involved three vehicles and two people have been taken to the hospital.

Video from the scene shows one vehicle piled on top of two other vehicles on the northbound lanes of Loop 101.

Authorities did not provide the status of their injuries.

ADOT says three lanes are currently blocked due to the crash.

