2 dead after vehicle crashes into pole, catches fire in Mesa

Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 07, 2021
MESA, AZ — Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole and caught on fire near Price and Broadway roads Sunday.

Mesa police say a vehicle was heading westbound on 8th Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then hit the curb at El Dorado Drive and crashed into a pole near the canal bank.

The vehicle soon caught on fire and the two people in the vehicle died.

The identities of the passengers were not revealed, police say.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is underway.

