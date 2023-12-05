2 children, 5 others hospitalized after crash near 51st Ave and McDowell Rd

PHOENIX — A total of seven people, including two children, have been hospitalized following a crash in west Phoenix.

On Monday evening, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the area just east of 51st Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a crash between an SUV and a Jeep.

When crews arrived at the scene they located seven patients who needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment of various injuries.

Phoenix Fire officials say the patients included a male and female child, a teenage female and four adults.

During an investigation, detectives learned the SUV was traveling west on McDowell Road when the driver lost control went into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with the Jeep.

Inside the Jeep was a man and woman and their three children. They were all taken to a hospital for various injuries, according to Phoenix PD.

An investigation remains ongoing.