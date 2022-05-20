16-year-old driver, adult passenger killed in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old girl and her 36-year-old passenger have died after a crash in Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road.

A white Mustang driven by 16-year-old Victoria Cruz left the roadway and crashed into a brick wall. Cruz was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries. Her passenger, Reyna Martinez died at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

No other vehicle was believed to be involved in the crash.