14-year-old struck, killed while crossing street in Avondale

Posted at 8:46 AM, Jan 12, 2022
AVONDALE, AZ — A 14-year-old pedestrian has died after getting hit by a vehicle in Avondale.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of El Mirage Road and Pima Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say the teen was crossing the street when he was struck. It's unclear if the teen was in a crosswalk.

The teen was rushed to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time, according to Avondale PD. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

