1 dead, several seriously hurt in multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

Multiple cars were involved in a serious crash near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday night.
Phoenix Police
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jun 21, 2021
PHOENIX — One person is dead and several others are seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix Sunday night.

Police officials say just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a collision near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and found four vehicles involved in the crash.

Police said a GMC pickup truck was heading south on 67th Avenue and rear-ended a Jeep Grand Cherokee. That caused both vehicles to be pushed into the northbound lanes. This caused the Jeep to collide with a Ford Ranger heading northbound. The GMC truck struck a Toyota Camry that was also heading northbound.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

Five people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said one of the five people, a 77-year-old man who was a passenger in the Ford Ranger, was later pronounced dead.

The other people seriously injured include:

  • 62-year-old man driving the GMC truck
  • 73-year-old woman driving the Ford Ranger
  • 28-year-old man driving the Toyota Camry
  • 29-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Toyota Camry

Police said impairment was a contributing factor in the crash involving the GMC pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

