1 dead in rollover crash on I-17 near 7th Street

Posted at 8:15 AM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 11:16:42-04

PHOENIX — Authorities say one person has died after a rollover crash was reported on Interstate 17 near 7th Street Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers are investigating the crash that happened on the southbound lanes of I-17 at around 4:30 a.m.

ADOT confirmed all southbound lanes of I-17 near 7th Street have since reopened.

Emergency crews had previously shut down traffic due to the crash.

The identity of the person who died remains unknown.

No other details were provided.

