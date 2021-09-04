1 dead, another injured after crash on Beeline Highway near Mesa Drive

Police say one person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on the Beeline Highway (SR-87) near Mesa Drive Saturday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area for a two-vehicle crash.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two vehicles with major damage and both drivers were trapped.

One of the drivers was removed from a vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The second driver was removed from the wreckage but died at the scene, police said.

Authorities did not reveal the identities or the cause of the crash.

An investigation is currently underway.