1 dead, another hurt after three-vehicle crash near 35th and Northern avenues

One man is dead and another was hurt after a three-vehicle crash near 35th and Northern avenues Sunday.
Posted at 4:23 PM, Nov 28, 2021
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another was hurt after a three-vehicle crash near 35th and Northern avenues Sunday.

Just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a collision with injuries.

Officers learned a sedan traveling westbound crossed the median and struck a minivan heading eastbound, police say.

A third sedan then hit the rear of the minivan from the first crash.

Two men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the minivan, later identified as 65-year-old Hajric Mirsad, was later pronounced dead.

No other details were released.

An investigation is ongoing.

