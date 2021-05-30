1 dead, 4 hurt in multi-vehicle crash near Interstate 17 and Pinnacle Peak Road

PHOENIX — Multiple people were hurt and one person was killed in a crash in north Phoenix overnight.

The crash occurred near Interstate 17 and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Phoenix Fire officials say one vehicle wrecked into a wall and caused other collisions in the area.

A man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead the scene.

Two women and two other men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.