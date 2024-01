PHOENIX — Police say one person is dead after an overnight crash near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

The crash involved two cars and happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Officers say a man in one of the cars was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Three people in the second car were also injured but are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, but impairment is not believed to be a factor.