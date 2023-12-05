This homemade cinnamon potpourri is an easy and cheap DIY gift

Now that we’re deep into the holiday season, we’re all trying to find the perfect gift ideas for everyone on our shopping list, from family members to co-workers. But we’re also feeling the pinch: the higher prices on everything from groceries and toys to electronics and jewelry are no joke.

This might be the year to give a gift that comes from the heart. Something you make for others, done with love, can be as valuable to your friends and family as a more expensive token. And if you’re looking for something of that sort that’s perfect for anyone (or yourself!), Passionate Penny Pincher offers up this great idea: homemade cinnamon potpourri.

This recipe for cinnamon potpourri is extremely easy, but if you add a pretty bag and a personalized label, you can make it yours. Laurie Hise, the blogger behind Passionate Penny Pincher, wrote, “it smells like the Christmas Season walked right on into your home today.”

The potpourri requires just three ingredients, all of which you already associate with the season: cinnamon sticks, cloves and clementines. If you want to make your bundle more attractive and colorful, you can also add cranberries, pine cones and fresh greenery of some kind. All the cooking takes place on the other end, so all you have to do is pick out the correct quantity of items and bag them or put them in a nice jar.

However, if you want your gift to be more shelf-stable, you’ll want to dry your oranges and cranberries in the oven. Barley & Sage suggests slicing oranges into circles and putting them in a low oven for several hours. Don’t forget to flip them every so often! For the cranberries, the method is similar, but you’ll want to set your oven to its lowest temperature, according to Walking on Sunshine Recipes.

You’ll want to include the recipe so your gift recipient can make the potpourri on the stove on their end. The heat will help release the fruity, spicy aroma. With potpourri, you don’t want to boil the water, just simmer it. And the recipient can add water to freshen it up every so often.

And of course, you can adapt this recipe to include different seasonal ingredients — for any time of year. Think lemon, vanilla extract, star anise, thyme or bay leaves!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.