Get a Caboodles case filled with candy-themed makeup under $30

One of the biggest beauty trends from the ’80s and ’90s is making a return to the spotlight — Caboodles! You can get a Caboodle filled with candy-themed makeup for under $30 at Walmart right now.

The Caboodles X Taste Beauty collection combines the nostalgic carrying cases with the food-themed beauty brand, and the result is three neon-hued Caboodles filled with adorable food-centric makeup products.

If you’re looking for gifts for teens or tweens, these cases might be the last minute holiday shopping you need to do.

$30 at Walmart

Inside this neon green Caboodle themed after the famous Sour Patch Kids candy, you’ll find a mirror, sticker decals, two lip balms and a holder, a lip gloss, two nail polishes, toe separators, a 20-well eyeshadow pallet, a scrunchie, a blush brush and a shadow brush.

$27.97 at Walmart

Not into Sour Patch Kids? If cereal is more you (or your teen or tween’s) thing, opt for the Fruity Pebbles iteration. It’s the same fun box with a different (hot pink) color palette.

You get the same makeup set, stickers and accessories, except your favorite cereal provides the decoration inspiration. The nail colors and lip balm flavors will vary as well, but all the fun is still there!

$27.97 at Walmart

Finally, if you love chocolate, then you must take a look at the Caboodles x True Beauty x Hersey’s On the Go Makeup Kit.

The lovely light pink design accentuates the chocolate brown Hershey’s chocolate is known for. As with the other two Caboodles, you’ll get all the same makeup pieces, but flavors and shades will change to fit the theme. With this option, you’ll have a chocolate flavor and a Bubble Yum flavor for the two lip glosses and a red and silver nail polish.

Whether you’re just longing to embrace some nostalgic beauty trends or are still on the hunt for gifts for teens and tweens, this Walmart find is a great option.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.