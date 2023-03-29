Here are the 12 best things to buy in April

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s time to shake off the winter blues and start planning for a fresh start this spring. It’s also a great time to go shopping, as there are numerous deals and promotions to take advantage of in April.

With many retailers looking to clear out old inventory and prepare for new products, April is an ideal time to scoop up items at discounted prices. So whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with new seasonal clothing, spruce up your garden with some fresh seeds or get a head start on spring cleaning, there’s something for everyone this April.

Athletic Footwear

In April, spring sports are in full swing, and people are embracing the outdoors after months of being cooped up inside. Retailers try to attract these customers with enticing discounts on athletic shoes to boost sales and heighten competition among stores. Additionally, new trends are emerging, giving shoppers a wide selection of styles to choose from.

Adobe

Candy

Easter is one of the most significant dates in April, and it’s almost impossible to visit a store without discounted candy and chocolate after the holiday. From single-wrapped treats to large gift baskets filled with seasonal favorites, stock up on goodies to use in baking, snacking or gifting. You can also pop it in the freezer to use later. (Easter falls on April 9 this year.)

Adobe

Car Maintenance

April is National Car Care Month, making it a great time to get car maintenance taken care of that you may have been putting off. From oil changes to tire rotations and inspections, many service centers will advertise discounts on all types of auto needs just in time for the warmer months, when people are hitting the roads more often.

Adobe

Cleaning Products

Spring is a time for new beginnings and household cleaning, which means that many stores will offer discounts on home essentials like cleaners, sponges and tools. Look for multi-packs of soap or detergent and stock up so you can avoid re-buying those items at full price later. April can also be the perfect time to get a deal on new cleaning tools such as vacuums and steam mops.

Adobe

Cookware

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your cookware, spring is a great time to look for deals. With events like graduations and weddings in the near future, many stores hold sales on these items. From stainless steel pots and pans to baking dishes, keep an eye out for discounts on quality items that will last for years in your kitchen.

Adobe

Energy Efficient Appliances

Earth Day is April 22, and many retailers offer discounts on energy-efficient refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers or ovens. Look for ultra-efficient options that will help you save money over time. It’s also a good idea to check with your local utility company, as many have programs that offer rebates and discounts on select energy-efficient appliances.

Adobe

Garden Supplies

Spring is a popular time to get outside and start planting. Whether you need gardening tools, soil or a new set of lawn chairs, many stores offer discounts and sales events, such as Lowe’s SpringFEST, on these items just in time for the warmer weather.

Adobe

Patio Furniture

With the start of spring, you can find great deals on high-quality outdoor furniture that will last for years to come. April is also a great time to buy because the weather is starting to warm up, and you can get outside and enjoy your new furniture right away.

Adobe

Produce

Fruits and vegetables are nutrient-rich options for a healthy lifestyle, and they’re always cheaper in the spring. Seasonal favorites like asparagus, rhubarb and strawberries are available at their best prices right before summer, so stock up! You can also freeze what you can’t use right away.

Adobe

Tax Day Deals

If you dread doing your taxes, April may not be the most exciting month of the year, but it is a great time to score some deals. Many retailers offer discounts to help ease the burden of filing taxes, and you can also find freebies from restaurants or online companies on April 15. Keep your eyes open for special offers and save some money.

Adobe

Warm-Weather Clothing

With warmer temperatures on the way, now is the time to stock up on warm-weather wardrobe basics. Keep an eye out for sales and discounts at department stores or clothing outlets for everything from floral dresses and strappy sandals to swimwear, shorts and tank tops. With a little bit of shopping savvy, you can get everything you need for your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Adobe

Whole Hams

A ham is often the centerpiece of an Easter meal, so many retailers offer significant discounts and promotions leading up to the holiday. Supermarkets and grocery stores usually stock up on a larger quantity of hams to accommodate the increased demand, and they often slash prices to entice customers to purchase their products. Ham can be frozen and used in various recipes, such as casseroles, soups and sandwiches, stretching your grocery budget.

Adobe

April is a great time to get some deals and start thinking about summer shopping. Whether you’re looking for tax-time discounts or getting a head start on your warm-weather wardrobe, this month can be the perfect opportunity to save money and get ready for the season ahead.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.