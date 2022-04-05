ABC15's Telethon benefiting Phoenix Children’s is back for 2022! We hope you'll join us on Wednesday, April 13 and help to save the day for Phoenix Children’s patients! Phone lines are open from 6AM-10:35PM at 602-933-4567! Every contribution has a direct impact on patients. You can also donate any time online, just click the button below!

What is a Hero for Hope?

ABC15 viewers will have the chance to become Heroes for Hope and save the day for Phoenix Children’s patients by giving a Superhero Sidekick - a stuffed animal - to a child when they make a monthly pledge of $20 or a single gift of $240 or more.

Meet the children of Phoenix Children's