How donations to the ABC15 Telethon benefiting Phoenix Children’s help patients, families

On Wednesday, April 9, ABC15 is hosting its annual ABC15 Telethon Benefiting Phoenix Children’s.

Donations to the ABC15 Telethon Benefiting Phoenix Children’s go to the hospital's Hope Fund, allowing Phoenix Children’s to use philanthropic funds where they are needed most. That includes supporting families in need, driving innovative research and programs, filling gaps in healthcare, and fueling the hospital’s growth in the Valley.

The Hope Fund includes more than 170 programs and services that aren’t covered by insurance, but are critical in differentiating Phoenix Children’s from other pediatric care facilities. The following Phoenix Children’s programs are funded partially or entirely through philanthropy:

1 DARN COOL SCHOOL

1 Darn Cool School is an educational program at Phoenix Children’s where kids can stay on track in school without compromising their health.

Teachers at 1 Darn Cool School provide bedside education to children who cannot leave their rooms, as well as a group setting for kids who need social interaction and are healthy enough to interact with their peers.

“1 Darn Cool School is fully funded by philanthropy and giving,” said Sarah Garza, a teacher at 1 Darn Cool School. “As teachers, we wouldn't be able to do what we do and to provide the school service without the donations.”

ANIMAL-ASSISTED THERAPY

The Animal-Assisted Therapy Program employs two full-time Child Life dogs and their human counterparts, who work as Animal-Assisted Therapy coordinators.

“The Child Life dog helps with procedural support, coping, sort of adjusting to the hospital environment,” said Chrissy Richardson, an animal-assisted therapy coordinator at Phoenix Children’s. “So going through new diagnoses, those tough situations, just being there, helping with comfort and creating those coping mechanisms in partnership with a Child Life specialist.”

Richardson and her colleague coordinate over 50 volunteer schedules, as well as the schedules for the two full-time animal employees. The Animal-Assisted Therapy program is fully funded by donations and is commonly reported as a top favorite among Phoenix Children’s patients.

THE CHILD LIFE PROGRAM

The Child Life Program is a critical team that “helps patients – and their families – cope with the fear, anxiety, and stress of a serious illness or injury,” according to Phoenix Children’s.

THE CHILD LIFE ZONE

The Child Life Zone, also known as the “Happiest Place at the Hospital”, is where patients can have fun, play games, and do what they do best: be kids!

“It's a place that can offer a unique kind of medicine that's different than anywhere else in the hospital,” said Steph Smith, the Child Life Zone coordinator. “Kids look forward to coming down here. When I see them enter, when I see them walk through the door, I see their faces light up. I see their smiles. I see them laughing.”

Among its many interactive activities, The Zone includes arcade games, a recording studio, a broadcast studio, a photo booth, a laser printer, and a craft table. The Zone also hosts special events for patients to attend throughout the year.

SPIRITUAL CARE

Spiritual Care provides a nondenominational space to help patients and their families process difficult emotions surrounding hospitalization. Board-certified interfaith chaplains are also available to perform religious rites for people of all faiths.

“I think that a lot of families here get a lot of information. There is constant noise around them,” said Brian Campos, a chaplain at the Spiritual Care Department. “And they can come to a place like this and really process what they're going through.”

THERAPEUTIC ARTS

Therapeutic Arts include music and art therapy, helping patients and their loved ones cope with complex emotions by utilizing creative expression.

“These kiddos are under such difficult circumstances all the time, and so being able to bring music [is] something that's constant. Whether they're in a hospital or out of the hospital, music is the same wherever they go,” said Jules Annabi, a music therapist at Phoenix Children’s.

Music and art therapists also provide one-on-one therapy sessions for patients who are unable to leave their rooms during treatment.

Other programs funded in part or entirely by philanthropic donations include:

The Emily Center Family Health Library, a pediatric health library equipped with books in English and Spanish that helps patients and their families understand injuries, illnesses, and child health

The Homeless Youth Outreach Program is a mobile medical unit that provides health care to adults and children experiencing homelessness throughout the Valley.

The Meal Assistance Program provides meal vouchers and gift cards to families of hospitalized patients so they do not need to worry about additional financial burdens while their loved one is receiving treatment.

The Patient and Family Assistance Fund can cover emergency expenses for families experiencing financial hardship, including help paying for food, lodging, transportation, housing, and utilities.

Running Phoenix Children’s for a single day costs nearly $2.7 million, according to stats provided by Phoenix Children’s.

In the days leading up to the ABC15 Telethon Benefiting Phoenix Children’s, we will introduce you to patients who have benefited from the world-class care and programs at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. We hope their stories and journeys will inspire you to donate.

Tune in on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, for the ABC15 Telethon Benefiting Phoenix Children’s, airing on ABC15 from 6 a.m. to 10:35 p.m. To donate on Telethon Day, call 602-933-4567 between 6 a.m. and 10:35 p.m.

Click here to donate to the ABC15 Telethon benefiting Phoenix Children’s anytime.