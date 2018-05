Fire Weather Warning issued May 11 at 2:53AM MST expiring May 12 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal

Fire Weather Warning issued May 11 at 2:53AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal

Fire Weather Warning issued May 11 at 2:53AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma

Fire Weather Warning issued May 11 at 4:09AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo

Fire Weather Warning issued May 11 at 4:09AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai

Fire Weather Warning issued May 11 at 4:09AM MST expiring May 12 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo

Wind Advisory issued May 10 at 2:29AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo, Yavapai

Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 4:03AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai

Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 4:03AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai

Fire Weather Warning issued May 10 at 9:26PM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo, Yavapai

Fire Weather Warning issued May 10 at 7:08PM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai

Fire Weather Warning issued May 10 at 7:08PM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo, Yavapai

Fire Weather Warning issued May 10 at 11:44AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai

Fire Weather Watch issued May 9 at 2:06PM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo, Yavapai

Fire Weather Watch issued May 9 at 2:06PM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai

Fire Weather Watch issued May 9 at 10:25AM MST expiring May 12 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal

Fire Weather Watch issued May 9 at 10:25AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal

Fire Weather Watch issued May 9 at 10:25AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma

Fire Weather Watch issued May 9 at 4:48AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila

Fire Weather Watch issued May 9 at 4:48AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai

Fire Weather Watch issued May 9 at 4:48AM MST expiring May 11 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai