Save $100 on this stand mixer right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Day won’t officially arrive until July 12-13, but some deals have already begun, including a stand mixer you can get for $100 off.

This GE Tilt-Head Electric stand mixer is regularly priced at $299, but is currently $199, a savings of 33%, or $100. The stand mixer comes in either gray to blend in with stainless steel appliances or blue if you want it to stand out.

The stand mixer has a 350-watt motor and die-cast construction. Its 5.3-quart stainless steel bowl holds up to nine batches of cookie dough at once — or anything else you can think of, from bread to pasta and more.

With seven speeds and an accessory port that is compatible with third-party attachments, it also includes a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, wire whisk and pouring shield. Plus, thanks to a tilt-back head, you can easily access your mixture when it’s time to remove it from the bowl.

After 60 reviews so far, the stand mixer has a total rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, with 65% of customers giving it a full 5-stars.

One reviewer who gave it a full 5 stars says it is “the best stand mixer ever” — easy to use and keep clean thanks to the bowl and lid that are both dishwasher safe.

“I read lots of reviews before purchasing and am not disappointed in choosing this mixer,” they wrote. “We use it frequently and I refer to the enclosed booklet on speed and such and everything has turned out perfectly!!!”

Another 5-star review says the mixer is “a little louder” than a KitchenAid mixer, but works well.

“The arm locks up and down, many speeds,” Brenda S wrote. “I’m happy with the purchase.”

Some of the negative reviews seem to echo the sound issue, with a few customers saying it’s too loud. One wrote that while they like the mixer, it’s so loud that you can feel “your eardrums vibrating.”

When you think of a stand mixer, you may first think of KitchenAid, which is arguably the most popular maker of mixers. They are not cheap, however. Some are priced at nearly $500, but one version is currently on sale on Amazon.

This KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is currently on sale for $380, a savings of $80 from the regular price of $460. With more than 13,000 reviews, the mixer has 4.8 out of 5 stars, with a whopping 91% of customers giving it a full 5 stars.

Customers say the mixer is easy to use, easy to clean and works well for everything from cookie dough to bread and even mashed potatoes. Many customers say it’s an appliance they always wanted.

If these mixers are out of your price range, Amazon has a few mixers priced at under $100, like this 4-quart Acekool Stand Mixer. It’s currently priced at $65 with a coupon to save an additional 5%, bringing the total down to $61.74.

You’ll also find this Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer, which is regularly priced at $110 but currently on sale for $75. The mixer has more than 1,700 reviews, with customers saying it’s heavy-duty, easy to use, easy to clean and is great for cookies, bread and pizza dough.

Another option is this adorable retro-looking stand mixer from Ostba, regularly priced at $90. You can save $30 when clipping a coupon at checkout, which takes the total to just $60.

The Ostba mixer is actually a bit bigger than the GE mixer and has 5.5 quart dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl. It also comes with a dough hook, wire whip and flat beater, plus a splash guard to help you add ingredients without making a mess. With a 600-watt high-performance pure copper motor, the stand mixer offers eight different speed options ranging from a slow fold to a quick whip.

