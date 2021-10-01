Watch
WNBA playoff semifinals all even, shifts to Chicago, Phoenix

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) calls a play as she brings the up court against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of Game 2 in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 18:38:16-04

The WNBA semifinal playoff series are knotted at a game apiece and both could go the full five games based on the historic and gritty performances thus far.

Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury put on a shooting clinic as they scored the most points in a regulation playoff game in the league’s 25-year history in their 117-91 win over Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Eight months after having surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon, Alyssa Thomas provided a spark for the Connecticut Sun in a victory over the Chicago Sky.

Both series are now tied at 1-1 and play will shift to Chicago and Phoenix, respectively, for the next set of games that tip off on Sunday.

