WNBA playoff semifinals all even, shifts to Chicago, Phoenix

The WNBA semifinal playoff series are knotted at a game apiece and both could go the full five games based on the historic and gritty performances thus far.

Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury put on a shooting clinic as they scored the most points in a regulation playoff game in the league’s 25-year history in their 117-91 win over Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Eight months after having surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon, Alyssa Thomas provided a spark for the Connecticut Sun in a victory over the Chicago Sky.

Both series are now tied at 1-1 and play will shift to Chicago and Phoenix, respectively, for the next set of games that tip off on Sunday.