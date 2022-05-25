Wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner speaks to ABC News

Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who has been detained in a Russian prison for nearly 100 days, spoke for the first time on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America."

Videos in the player above highlight previous coverage during Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia.

Griner told "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts that the support her wife has gotten from the league has brought the WNBA star "comfort" amid her detention in Russia.

The WNBA, which kicked off its 2022 season on May 6, is honoring Griner with a floor decal bearing her initials and jersey number (42) on the sideline of all 12 WNBA teams.

Darryl Webb/AP A floor decal in front of the scorer's table pays tribute to Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner before a WNBA basketball game between the Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

"Things like that matter, like, it has her hopeful," Cherelle Griner told Roberts. "It lets her know she's not forgotten."

"Those small moments, I know give her some type of hope," she added.

Watch the interview Wednesday morning exclusively on "Good Morning America."

Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was visiting Russia in February to play basketball during the off-season when she was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow for allegedly having vape cartridges in her luggage that contained hashish oil -- an illegal substance in Russia.

She was charged with "large-scale transportation of drugs" and could face up to 10 years in prison, according to The New York Times.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Friday that a U.S. consular officer was able to meet with Griner on Thursday, May 19, for the second time in a week.

Price said the official "found her continuing to do as well as could be expected under these exceedingly challenging circumstances."

"But again, our message is a clear and simple one -- we continue to insist that Russia allow consistent and timely consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees," he added. "One-off visits are not sufficient, and we will continue to call on Moscow to uphold its commitments under the Vienna Convention for consistent and timely access, as well."

Price said that he spoke with Cherelle Griner earlier this month by phone, assuring her that the administration was doing everything it could to ensure the WNBA player's release.

Calls to free Brittney Griner escalated following the release of U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed last month, who was freed from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner exchange. Former Marine Paul Whelan has also been detained in Russia since 2019.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 13, 2022. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

The U.S. government classified Griner's case on May 3 as "wrongfully detained" in Russia, which means that the U.S. would work to negotiate her release, as opposed to letting her case play out in the Russian legal system.

Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia was extended by one month on May 13, as the United States works to secure her freedom.

Alexander Boikov, Griner's lawyer, told ABC News on May 13 that Griner's pre-trial detention has been extended until June 18.

Russian media have reported that the U.S. and Russia are discussing the possibility of exchanging Griner for Victor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who was convicted in the U.S.

Boikov said he does not have any information on a possible exchange.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began one week after Griner was detained on Feb. 17. Some officials are concerned that Americans jailed in Russia could be used as leverage in the ongoing conflict.