Wheelchair football emerging as new sport in the Valley

PHOENIX — A new football team is emerging in Arizona.

The Cardinals Wheelchair Team is a part of the USA Wheelchair Football League (USWFL).

"When they wanted to do the league and asked us to do it, I was first on board," Head Coach Nick Pryor told ABC15.

Pryor is the Program Manager at Ability360, overseeing multiple wheelchair sports teams. He helped launch the new wheelchair football team in the Valley, which is one of 11 teams around the nation.

USWFL gives athletes with disabilities a chance to compete at a high level in a sport many couldn't play otherwise.

The rules mirror the NFL with modifications made to accommodate wheelchairs.

"A lot of people on the team have never had the opportunity to play football, so this is their first time ever getting to try this sport,” Pryor said.

One of those players includes Jared Anderson, who was born with cerebral palsy but has always overcome his disability by playing wheelchair sports. When he heard about the new football team, he joined the team as soon as possible.

"I wasn't able to play standing up," Anderson said. "It's like a dream come true now."

Anderson is a defensive lineman for the Cardinals Wheelchair Team. He said he hopes to prove his disability doesn't define his ability as an athlete.

"Nobody should feel sorry for us, just treat us like we're standing up and give us that same respect," he said.

His teammate Mike Smith agrees. Smith lost his leg in a helicopter crash while serving in the Navy. However, he said it's never held him back though from playing sports.

"There was no feeling sorry for yourself,” Smith said. “It happened, nothing can change that, so we got to keep going."

Smith is among many injured veterans who are a part of the new wheelchair league.

The USWFL is backed by the NFL Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service project which helps get veterans involved in the game.

According to their website, more than 850 athletes and coaches have participated, including 315 veterans.

Smith encourages other veterans to join.

"Always give yourself a chance,” he said. “If you can't find one way to do it, find another way!"

Smith and the Cardinals Wheelchair Team are becoming one of the top teams in the league.

They recently finished fourth at a tournament in Tampa, Florida. Their ultimate goal, though, is a trip to the USWFL Super Bowl, which will be played the same week as the NFL's big game in Las Vegas in 2024.

"I think my favorite moment hasn't happened yet," coach Pryor said. "I think that'll be when we bring a big trophy to Phoenix."

The Cardinals Wheelchair Team's next tournament is September 29 in Buffalo, New York.

Pryor said the team is always looking for more people to get involved. For more information on the team and other wheelchair sports, check out the Ability360 website.