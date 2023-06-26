What's in store for the Fiesta Bowl; 1-on-1 with the new CEO

The Fiesta Bowl may still be a few months away, but organizers are already hard at work.

Erik Moses is in his first year as the CEO and Executive Director. He sat down with ABC15 Sports to discuss the planning phases and what's in store for the Fiesta Bowl Charities.

"It'll be here before we know it," Moses said. "But our organization stays busy year round."

The Fiesta Bowl continues to give back to the Valley with community engagement programs, donating millions of dollars each year to community causes.

"You can't expect people to support you if you don't support them," Moses explained.

He describes the Fiesta Bowl as three parts: A college football game, a charity organization, and an events organization.

Moses hopes to expand the game's footprint in the Valley by becoming involved in other events outside of football.

"We have the brand and experience to help bring more people to the valley and more economic opportunities," Moses said.

Moses says there are many opportunities to get involved with the Fiesta Bowl.

As for the big game, you can start making deposits to secure a seat here.