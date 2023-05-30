What you need to know: Denver Nuggets face Miami Heat in NBA Finals on ABC15!

PHOENIX — The stage is finally set! The Denver Nuggets will be taking on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals!

The Heat advanced to the Finals after a Game 7 victory over Boston on Monday night. The win was revenge for the Celtics' Game 7 win in Miami one year ago to win the Eastern Conference.

All of the NBA Finals games will air live on ABC15! They can also be streamed on the ESPN mobile app.

SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Thursday, June 1 | 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 | 5 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 | 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, June 9 | 5:30 p.m.

Game 5*: Monday, June 12 | 5:30 p.m.

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 | 5:30 p.m.

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 | 5 p.m.

(*if necessary)

ODDS:

The Nuggets are the overwhelming favorite to win the Finals this season. Here are the current odds according to FanDuel (as of the morning of May 30):

NBA Champions:

Nuggets: (-480)

Heat: (+330)

Finals MVP:

Nikola Jokic (-320)

Jimmy Butler (+330)

POSTGAME RECAP/NEWS

