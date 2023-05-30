What you need to know: Denver Nuggets face Miami Heat in NBA Finals on ABC15!

PHOENIX — The stage is finally set! The Denver Nuggets will be taking on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals!
The Heat advanced to the Finals after a Game 7 victory over Boston on Monday night. The win was revenge for the Celtics' Game 7 win in Miami one year ago to win the Eastern Conference.
WATCH:
All of the NBA Finals games will air live on ABC15! They can also be streamed on the ESPN mobile app.
SCHEDULE:
Game 1: Thursday, June 1 | 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, June 4 | 5 p.m.
Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 | 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Friday, June 9 | 5:30 p.m.
Game 5*: Monday, June 12 | 5:30 p.m.
Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 | 5:30 p.m.
Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 | 5 p.m.
(*if necessary)
ODDS:
The Nuggets are the overwhelming favorite to win the Finals this season. Here are the current odds according to FanDuel (as of the morning of May 30):
NBA Champions:
Nuggets: (-480)
Heat: (+330)
Finals MVP:
Nikola Jokic (-320)
Jimmy Butler (+330)
POSTGAME RECAP/NEWS
Tune in to ABC15's postgame newscast specials following each game for the latest on the Phoenix Suns coaching search, and offseason moves!