WATCH: Previewing the Arizona Cardinals 2024-2025 season with Craig Fouhy, Collin Harmon

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2024 season hopeful that they will have a bounce-back year after a 4-13 season last year that was riddled with injuries.

Kyler Murray is coming into the new season healthy, Marvin Harrison Jr. has impressed throughout camp and preseason, and Jonathan Gannon says he wants to get the offense back to the basics.

So, how many wins will the Cardinals end up with?

Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon break down the Cardinals' odds heading into the 2024 season in the player above.