WATCH: Phoenix Suns take on Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night on ABC15!

DALLAS, TX — After a thrilling come-from-behind win, the Phoenix Suns will head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks Wednesday night

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Dallas Mavericks after Kevin Durant scored 43 points in the Suns' 115-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls.



The Mavericks are 18-15 in conference games. Dallas ranks ninth in the league with 15.0 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.4.

The Suns are 16-14 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 33.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 7.9.

The Mavericks average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Suns allow. The Suns average 116.1 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 117.4 the Mavericks allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 26 the Mavericks won 128-114 led by 50 points from Luka Doncic, while Grayson Allen scored 32 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 28.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Devin Booker is averaging 26.7 points and 7.6 assists for the Suns. Durant is averaging 22.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 118.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Seth Curry: day to day (ankle), Dante Exum: day to day (heel).

Suns: Bol Bol: out (foot), Damion Lee: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.