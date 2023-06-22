WATCH: NBA Draft on ABC15 Thursday night at 5 p.m.

PHOENIX — Will Victor Wembanyama go number one to the San Antonio Spurs? The 19-year-old from France is highly considered one of the best prospects to come along since LeBron James.

Will the Phoenix Suns trade up and into the first round?

The Phoenix Suns don't currently have a first-round pick in tonight's draft, but it's largely believed that Deandre Ayton could be on the move, and the Suns could use a first-round draft pick to bring in a talented player on a rookie contract. Fans could quite possibly see the Suns make a splash on draft night by either trading for a first-round pick in this year's draft, or trading for a package that includes players and future picks.

