MESA, AZ — A senior pitcher for the Mesa High baseball team will be telling the story of a historic game he threw for the rest of his life.

Gabe Wojtulewicz pitched a perfect game for the Jackrabbits last week.

Throwing a perfect game is a rare achievement, as only 24 perfect games have been tossed in the long history of Major League Baseball.

