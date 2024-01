GILBERT, AZ — Koa Peat is currently the third-ranked basketball prospect in the nation in the Class of 2025.

Right now he's shining on the court at Perry High School in Gilbert, as well as on the world stage on the U.S. Junior Team.

Coaches talked with ABC15 about what makes Peat so special as he strives to one day play in the NBA.

Watch his story in the video player above.