WATCH: Former golf pro Parker McLachlin now using social media to coach other golfers

PHOENIX — Former professional golfer Parker McLachlin is now using his skills on the course to coach other golfers using social media.

McLachlin, who goes by "The Short Game Chef" on social media, spent four years full-time on the PGA Tour and then played occasional professional events afterward for several years.

He started posting instructional videos on social media and eventually began giving private lessons after he stopped touring. He now works with all skill levels from "average Joe" golfers, all the way up to PGA Tour pros.

