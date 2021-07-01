WATCH: Fans, team celebrate after Phoenix Suns snag spot in the NBA Finals

PHOENIX — Go Suns! The team is headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.
Fans gathered in Phoenix overnight to greet the team as they arrived back in the Valley following their big win over the LA Clippers Wednesday night.
THIS is how @Suns fans are celebrating the big win! 🎉 @abc15 #sunsin6 pic.twitter.com/0R2Met7vSu— Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnABC15) July 1, 2021
WOW! A celebratory parade outside the @Suns arena! Incredible! @abc15 #SunsIn6 #suns pic.twitter.com/1jCWLdKB1X— Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnABC15) July 1, 2021
Welcome home @Suns 🏀🎉@abc15 @CP3 @DevinBook #SunsIn6 #Suns #wcf pic.twitter.com/6aH0BmpMns— Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnABC15) July 1, 2021
WCF CHAMPIONS coming home with the trophy 🏆 @Suns @abc15 @CP3 #SunsIn6 #Suns #Suns #PhoenixSuns #Phoenix pic.twitter.com/oABBEaRCOu— Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnABC15) July 1, 2021
Of course, I just had to ask @CJC9BOSS how he felt about the #WCF win! @Suns @abc15 @abc15sports #JaeCrowder #SunsIn6 #Suns #PhoenixSuns #SunsvsClippers pic.twitter.com/qkiI59nI6O— Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnABC15) July 1, 2021
And of course, the Suns had a celebration of their own in the locker room.
More to do, more to come.— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 1, 2021
… but on the way, SOAK in every moment! pic.twitter.com/YnZe03Wzbe
They'll be taking on either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.
Some Arizona officials, sports teams, and public figures also shared their excitement online:
Heart of a Champion @CP3 🔥 https://t.co/QvSwbBWBug— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) July 1, 2021
We are in our feels this morning after the @Suns knocked off the Clippers, and are NBA Finals bound. It’s something this team and their fan base have not seen in nearly three decades, and we have fans on our force who have been cheering for this since then. #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/jZ3doU66do— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 1, 2021
𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 1, 2021
Congrats, @Suns! 💜🧡
#RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/wn9Rk06eCJ
Welcome back to The Valley and the BEST fans in the @NBA! @Suns @cp3 @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/9taainlPW1— Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) July 1, 2021
We are headed to the finals! Congrats @Suns! #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/anPtCX4cNo— City of Mesa, Arizona (@CITYOFMESA) July 1, 2021