WATCH: Fans, team celebrate after Phoenix Suns snag spot in the NBA Finals

PHOENIX — Go Suns! The team is headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Fans gathered in Phoenix overnight to greet the team as they arrived back in the Valley following their big win over the LA Clippers Wednesday night.

And of course, the Suns had a celebration of their own in the locker room.

More to do, more to come.



… but on the way, SOAK in every moment! pic.twitter.com/YnZe03Wzbe — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 1, 2021

They'll be taking on either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

Some Arizona officials, sports teams, and public figures also shared their excitement online: