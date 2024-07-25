WATCH: D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez talks about being inducted into the Diamondbacks Hall of Fame

PHOENIX — This weekend, D-backs legends Luis Gonzalez and Randy Johnson will become the first inductees into the Arizona Diamondbacks Hall of Fame.

The Valley sports icons sat down with ABC15's Katie Raml to talk about what this honor means to them.

"To have this honor with Randy, being the first two guys to go into the Diamondbacks Hall of Fame, it's pretty special to have our numbers retired and then to be able to have my family here and all the all the fans that are gonna be here," said Gonzalez.

This special ceremony will take place before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, July 29.

According to the team, the Arizona Diamondbacks Hall of Fame was created to honor former players for their significant achievements, talents, and contributions to the franchise and community. The organization says the 2001 World Series champions have been instrumental in building their foundation both on and off the field and have helped guide the team's successes over the years while also setting the tone for giving back to the community and the fans.

Watch our conversation with Gonzo in the player above. Our conversation with Randy will air Friday night on ABC15.