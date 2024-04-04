WATCH: Arizona golfer stars at Augusta National Women's Amateur
It's an exclusive tournament for some of the top-ranked college and amateur golfers in the world
Arizona State University golfer Ashley Menne is competing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur. It's an exclusive tournament for some of the top-ranked college and amateur golfers in the world.
Menne grew up in Arizona and graduated from Xavier Preparatory Academy before going to ASU.
In the video player above, watch to see how she got to Augusta and why she hopes her story will inspire the next generation of young women.
