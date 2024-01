SCOTTSDALE — ABC15's "Coyotes Insider" Taylor Rocha caught up with the Arizona Coyotes players at the team's final practice of the year.

Before flipping the calendar to 2024, they discuss resolutions, best moments of 2023 and more!

The Coyotes are off on New Year's Day, and will return to action Tuesday at Mullett Arena against the Florida Panthers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Catch all of the action on Arizona 61!