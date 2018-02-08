VIDEO: Recruit's mom walks off stage after he chooses Florida on signing day

6:00 PM, Feb 7, 2018
Courtesy: ESPN

Jacob Copeland, a four-star recruit at wide receiver, apparently didn’t make his mother very happy when he chose Florida over Alabama and Tennessee on signing day Tuesday. 

Copeland’s mom was wearing an Alabama sweater and Tennessee hat as he declared to Florida. After his decision, things got a bit awkward when mom got up during an ESPN interview and left the room. Copeland is from Escambia, Florida.

 

About a day before, Copeland tweeted about the struggle to make his decision.


In the end, Copeland said he had to make the decision for himself, and not for anyone else. His mom was seen moments after the interview giving him a hug, so apparently dinner won't be too awkward.

