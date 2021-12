ABC15's Justin Pazera sat down with former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and actor Zachary Levi, who plays Warner in the upcoming Lionsgate film, American Underdog.

The movie is set to be released on Christmas day.

American Underdog walks viewers through Kurt Warner's life as he went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to living his dream in the Super Bowl.

Watch the full interview with Kurt Warner and Zachary Levi in the player above.