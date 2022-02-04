Watch
UCLA player cited for spitting on Arizona fans after basketball game

Mark J. Terrill/AP
UCLA forward Mac Etienne passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Southern California Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mac Etienne
TUCSON, AZ — A UCLA player was arrested and cited for spitting on an Arizona fan before being released, according to University of Arizona Crime Prevention Unit Public Information Officer Sean Shields.

The incident happened Thursday as players from the UCLA team were exiting the court after the game.

An officer reportedly saw UCLA’s Micawber Etienne turn toward the stands and spit toward spectators. The incident was also caught on video by spectators and media.

Etienne was cited for misdemeanor assault.

Etienne, a freshman, is currently not playing for the Bruins due to an ACL injury. The incident happened following the Wildcats 76-66 win in front of a sold-out crowd at McKale Center on Thursday night.

