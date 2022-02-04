TUCSON, AZ — A UCLA player was arrested and cited for spitting on an Arizona fan before being released, according to University of Arizona Crime Prevention Unit Public Information Officer Sean Shields.

The incident happened Thursday as players from the UCLA team were exiting the court after the game.

An officer reportedly saw UCLA’s Micawber Etienne turn toward the stands and spit toward spectators. The incident was also caught on video by spectators and media.

Etienne was cited for misdemeanor assault.

BREAKING: UCLA forward Mac Etienne spit on fans in Zona Zoo. Classless. @UCLABarstool pic.twitter.com/YbpNVceuD3 — Barstool Arizona (#7) (@UofABarstool) February 4, 2022

Etienne, a freshman, is currently not playing for the Bruins due to an ACL injury. The incident happened following the Wildcats 76-66 win in front of a sold-out crowd at McKale Center on Thursday night.