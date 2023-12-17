Watch Now
Vejmelka earns first shutout of season with 28 saves, Coyotes top Sabres 2-0

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller, left, celebrates after his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 9:35 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 23:35:31-05

TEMPE — Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves for his first shutout of the season, Clayton Keller scored his 10th goal of the year and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 on Saturday night.

Arizona has won two straight after losing four in a row. The Coyotes also got a bit of revenge after falling to the Sabres 5-2 on Monday in Buffalo.

It was Vejmelka's first win since Oct. 21 and he improved to 3-7-2 for the season.

Keller opened the scoring with 4:48 left in the second period. Alex Kerfoot stole the puck from Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen behind the net and fed Keller for the goal. It was Kerfoot's 14th assist.

The Sabres were dominating the second period until Luukkonen's costly mistake and never recovered. Vejmelka made two impressive short-handed saves late in the second to keep the Coyotes ahead.

Liam O'Brien made it 2-0 with 10:24 left in the third, scoring his third goal of the season on a breakaway, going high to get the puck past Luukkonen, who finished with 21 saves.

Buffalo killed one penalty in a scoreless first period and outshot Arizona 10-9.

Both teams were playing their second game in two nights, with both winning on Friday. The Coyotes edged the Sharks 1-0 while the Sabres beat the Golden Knights 5-2.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Coyotes: Host the Senators on Tuesday.

