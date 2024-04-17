Utah Jazz owner seemingly confirms Arizona Coyotes move to Utah amid rumors

LOS ANGELES — Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith didn't necessarily beat around the bush when asked about the rumored relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah.

Speaking at a sports business conference Wednesday in Los Angeles, Smith was asked about the Coyotes reports that have made headlines for over a week.

"There's no secret on what's out there online. Normally, not everything on the internet is true, but in this case, it's pretty true," said Smith, according to Sports Business Journal reporter Alex Silverman.

When asked by the moderator what he's most excited about if successful in bringing the team to Salt Lake City, Smith championed the fans in Utah.

"I have incredible faith in the people of Utah. We show up," he said. "I'm excited about that. I'm excited about showing that."

Smith went on to talk about the hectic process he went through to purchase the Utah Jazz, which occurred while his company was going through an IPO.

The NHL's Board of Governors is expected to vote to approve the relocation as soon as Thursday.