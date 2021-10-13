Watch
Undefeated Arizona Cardinals down at least 2 starters vs. Browns

Darryl Webb/AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Chandler Jones
GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals will be without two starters and probably a third when they try to stay unbeaten in a road game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that tight end Maxx Williams is out for the season because of a right knee injury he suffered last week in the team’s 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

He also said three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson will miss the Browns game with an injury to his ribs while linebacker Chandler Jones is doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

