U.S. Men's National soccer team to take on Mexico in Glendale next month

Inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico event will be at State Farm Stadium
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 14, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — The U.S. Men’s National soccer team will face off against Mexico at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next month!

It’s part of the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico, a new annual event in which the U.S. men’s soccer team will host an opponent from North, Central or South America.

"The USMNT is aiming for its fourth-straight victory against El Tri on American soil dating back to 2021," the organization said in a media release Tuesday.

Kickoff is set for 10:22 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Pre-sale tickets (available to U.S. Soccer Insiders and Visa cardholders) for the match-up go on sale on Wednesday, March 15.

Public tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 23.

Can’t make it to the stadium for the match-up? It will also be broadcast live and available on streaming services. For more information, click here.

