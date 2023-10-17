Trocheck and Kreider score as Rangers top Coyotes 2-1 to win home opener behind Shesterkin

Vincent Trocheck scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Igor Shesterkin stopped a penalty shot with under five minutes remaining as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 to win their home opener.

Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who won for the second time in three games this season.

Trocheck's deflection at 8:26 on the power play snapped a 1-all tie.

Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin assisted on Trocheck's first goal of the season.

Shesterkin finished with 26 saves. He denied Jason Zucker on a penalty shot at 15:12 of the third to preserve the one-goal lead. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona.