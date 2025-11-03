TONIGHT: Cardinals visit Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football on ABC15!

Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett will start his third straight game at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night while Kyler Murray continues to recover from a lingering foot injury.

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed on Saturday that Brissett would start on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. Murray — who has a 9-0 career record at AT&T Stadium going back to his high school career — could still be active and have a role if his foot improves over the next 48 hours.

“Kyler is not going to be ready to start the game, so Jacoby will start,” Gannon said. “Obviously, we feel good about Jacoby. I do want to give it the next couple of days to see if Kyler could possibly have a role on game day.”

Murray has been listed as limited on this week's practice reports. The two-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played since Oct. 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

A big part of Murray's game is his scrambling ability, which makes a foot injury particularly problematic. He's run for nearly 3,200 yards and 32 touchdowns over his seven-year NFL career.

Brissett has played well in Murray's place, throwing for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in two starts, but the Cardinals lost both games.

Arizona (2-5) won its first two games of the season but has since dropped five straight by a combined 13 points. The Cowboys (3-4-1) are coming off a 44-24 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“We've been close in a lot of these,” Brissett said. “We've just got to find a way to close those margins and get over the hump. We're right there, but when you look at the film, you see plays in critical situations where we can close the gap.”