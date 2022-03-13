Watch
Tom Brady announces his return to the field

Tom Brady
Steve Luciano/AP
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts to make a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Tom Brady
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 19:54:31-04

TAMPA, FL — Tom Brady announced Sunday he will return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season in the NFL.

Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.

This comes after Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, days after reports first surfaced about his intention to step away from the game.

In a Tweet and Instagram post, he said, "these past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

