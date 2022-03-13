Tom Brady announces his return to the field

TAMPA, FL — Tom Brady announced Sunday he will return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season in the NFL.

Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.

This comes after Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, days after reports first surfaced about his intention to step away from the game.

In a Tweet and Instagram post, he said, "these past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come."

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

