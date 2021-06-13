Watch
TODAY: Can the Suns sweep the Nuggets?

David Zalubowski/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, front left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, defends in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Devin Booker
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 13, 2021
DENVER — The Phoenix Suns look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference second round.

The Suns won the previous meeting 116-102.

Devin Booker scored 28 points to lead Phoenix to the victory and Nikola Jokic recorded 32 points in the loss for Denver.

The Nuggets face a daunting 3-0 deficit in their second-round playoff series.

They are the 143rd NBA team to lose the first three games of a best-of-seven playoff series.

No team has ever recovered from three games down to win four in a row.

The Nuggets say their only focus is on sending the series back to Phoenix with a win in Game 4 Sunday.

If they lose, Nikola Jokic will become the first MVP to get swept in a playoff series since the NBA went to the best-of-seven format for all series in 2003.

