TODAY: Can the Suns sweep the Nuggets?

DENVER — The Phoenix Suns look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference second round.

The Suns won the previous meeting 116-102.

Devin Booker scored 28 points to lead Phoenix to the victory and Nikola Jokic recorded 32 points in the loss for Denver.

The Nuggets face a daunting 3-0 deficit in their second-round playoff series.

They are the 143rd NBA team to lose the first three games of a best-of-seven playoff series.

No team has ever recovered from three games down to win four in a row.

The Nuggets say their only focus is on sending the series back to Phoenix with a win in Game 4 Sunday.

If they lose, Nikola Jokic will become the first MVP to get swept in a playoff series since the NBA went to the best-of-seven format for all series in 2003.