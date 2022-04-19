Tirico, Collinsworth, Melissa Stark to call NBC's 'Sunday Night Football'

NBC has officially announced who will be its broadcast team this upcoming NFL season on "Sunday Night Football."

On Tuesday, the network said Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth would call games from the booth, and Melissa Stark would report from the sidelines.

Tirico and Collinsworth had called games 21 NFL games together since 2016 when Tirico joined NBC Sports.

This upcoming season marks Collinsworth's 14th season on “Sunday Night Football.”

Stark joined the network after serving as a sideline reporter for ABC’s "Monday Night Football" for three seasons and, most recently, as a host and reporter for the NFL Network since 2011.

“Sunday Night Football is destination viewing, and we are thrilled to have Mike, Cris and Melissa call the action and tell the stories that football fans have come to expect from primetime TV’s #1 show,” said NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua in a press release.

The trio's primetime debut will happen on Aug. 4 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The team will also kick off the NFL season on Sept. 8.