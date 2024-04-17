Watch Now
TIMELINE: A look at the Coyotes' time in Arizona

The Coyotes moved to Arizona in 1996 and will play their last season in 2024
Sources tell ABC15 the team is moving to Utah next season. The Coyotes will play their last game of the season Wednesday,
NHL's Arizona Coyotes reportedly relocating to Utah
Posted at 7:33 PM, Apr 16, 2024
Arizona got its first NHL team in 1996 when the Winnipeg Jets moved to Phoenix and changed their name to the Coyotes.

After playing a few seasons at (then) America West Arena (now Footprint Center), the Phoenix Coyotes moved to Glendale in 2003 and officially became the Arizona Coyotes in 2014.

EXCLUSIVE: 'This is it': Coyotes CEO says team will look at relocation if they don't get land in Phoenix

Now, with no place to call home in the Grand Canyon State, the Yotes' are potentially moving to Utah.

As we prepare to say goodbye, here's a look back at the team's history:

