Three Arizona Diamondbacks players named to All-Star Team roster

Three Arizona Diamondbacks players have been named to the 2023 National League All-Star Team!

Starting outfielder Corbin Carroll, pitcher Zac Gallen and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were announced as members of the All-Star Team on Sunday afternoon.

This is the first time on the team for all three players.

Carroll is a fan-elected starter and one of two lone rookies on the roster, joined only by Josh Jung of the Rangers, who is also a fan-elected starter.

Carroll is also the youngest player on the roster at just 22 years old.

This is the fourth time the D-backs have sent at least three players to the All-Star Game.

The MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on July 11 in Seattle. For more information, click here.

Below is the full All-Star Team roster:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Elected starters

C: Jonah Heim (TEX)

1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)

2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)

3B: Josh Jung (TEX)

SS: Corey Seager (TEX)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Reserves

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)

IF: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

IF: Whit Merrifield (TOR)

IF: Bo Bichette (TOR)

IF: José Ramírez (CLE)

OF: Luis Robert Jr. (CWS)

OF: Austin Hays (BAL)

OF: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

OF: Adolis García (TEX)

DH: Brent Rooker (OAK)

Pitchers

RHP: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

RHP: Luis Castillo (SEA)

RHP: Sonny Gray (MIN)

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)

RHP: Kevin Gausman (TOR)

LHP: Shane McClanahan (TB)

LHP: Framber Valdez (HOU)

RHP: Michael Lorenzen (DET)

Relievers

RHP: Kenley Jansen (BOS)

RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

RHP: Félix Bautista (BAL)

RHP: Yennier Cano (BAL)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Elected starters

C: Sean Murphy (ATL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)

DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)

Reserves

C: Will Smith (LAD)

C: Elias Díaz (COL)

IF: Matt Olson (ATL)

IF: Ozzie Albies (ATL)

IF: Austin Riley (ATL)

IF: Dansby Swanson (CHC)

IF: Pete Alonso (NYM)

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)

OF: Nick Castellanos (PHI)

OF: Juan Soto (SD)

DH: Jorge Soler (MIA)

Pitchers

RHP: Zac Gallen (AZ)

RHP: Spencer Strider (ATL)

RHP: Bryce Elder (ATL)

LHP: Justin Steele (CHC)

RHP: Mitch Keller (PIT)

RHP: Josiah Gray (WSH)

LHP: Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

RHP: Marcus Stroman (CHC)

Relievers

RHP: Alexis Díaz (CIN)

LHP: Josh Hader (SD)

RHP: Devin Williams (MIL)

RHP: Camilo Doval (SF)

