Three Arizona Diamondbacks players named to All-Star Team roster

Three Arizona Diamondbacks players have been named to the 2023 National League All-Star Team!
Starting outfielder Corbin Carroll, pitcher Zac Gallen and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were announced as members of the All-Star Team on Sunday afternoon.
This is the first time on the team for all three players.
Carroll is a fan-elected starter and one of two lone rookies on the roster, joined only by Josh Jung of the Rangers, who is also a fan-elected starter.
Carroll is also the youngest player on the roster at just 22 years old.
This is the fourth time the D-backs have sent at least three players to the All-Star Game.
The MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on July 11 in Seattle. For more information, click here.
Below is the full All-Star Team roster:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Elected starters
C: Jonah Heim (TEX)
1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)
2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)
3B: Josh Jung (TEX)
SS: Corey Seager (TEX)
OF: Mike Trout (LAA)
OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)
OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)
DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
Reserves
C: Salvador Perez (KC)
C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)
IF: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
IF: Whit Merrifield (TOR)
IF: Bo Bichette (TOR)
IF: José Ramírez (CLE)
OF: Luis Robert Jr. (CWS)
OF: Austin Hays (BAL)
OF: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)
OF: Adolis García (TEX)
DH: Brent Rooker (OAK)
Pitchers
RHP: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)
RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)
RHP: Luis Castillo (SEA)
RHP: Sonny Gray (MIN)
RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)
RHP: Kevin Gausman (TOR)
LHP: Shane McClanahan (TB)
LHP: Framber Valdez (HOU)
RHP: Michael Lorenzen (DET)
Relievers
RHP: Kenley Jansen (BOS)
RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)
RHP: Félix Bautista (BAL)
RHP: Yennier Cano (BAL)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Elected starters
C: Sean Murphy (ATL)
1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)
2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)
3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)
SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)
OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)
OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)
DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)
Reserves
C: Will Smith (LAD)
C: Elias Díaz (COL)
IF: Matt Olson (ATL)
IF: Ozzie Albies (ATL)
IF: Austin Riley (ATL)
IF: Dansby Swanson (CHC)
IF: Pete Alonso (NYM)
OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)
OF: Nick Castellanos (PHI)
OF: Juan Soto (SD)
DH: Jorge Soler (MIA)
Pitchers
RHP: Zac Gallen (AZ)
RHP: Spencer Strider (ATL)
RHP: Bryce Elder (ATL)
LHP: Justin Steele (CHC)
RHP: Mitch Keller (PIT)
RHP: Josiah Gray (WSH)
LHP: Clayton Kershaw (LAD)
RHP: Marcus Stroman (CHC)
Relievers
RHP: Alexis Díaz (CIN)
LHP: Josh Hader (SD)
RHP: Devin Williams (MIL)
RHP: Camilo Doval (SF)