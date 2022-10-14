The man behind ASU's newly named Mullett Arena in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — He's the man behind the new name of ASU's Mullett Arena, but for Donald Mullett, it's always just been about family and hockey.

"Our family was raised on a small lake. So, pond hockey was our thing," says Mullett, "and all of our kids, all the grandkids, everybody played pond hockey."

Mullett is originally from Wisconsin, but his son Christopher brought him to Arizona State University. Mullett says it was the Sun Devil Hockey program's commitment to his son that started this lasting relationship.

"My son, Christopher, when he first came here, he made the team. But he didn't make the grades. And so, we had to take off a year," says Mullett. "They let him practice with the team. He just couldn't play games."

Eventually, that dedication and support from the Mullett family led to helping elevate ASU Hockey to NCAA Division I status in 2014. Now, Mullett gets to watch more and more people play and enjoy the sport he loves.

"My dad didn't raise any dummy. I know, I know where the best place to live. So, we are residents here. We've been residents for 10 years," Mullett adds.

He's even on board with the newly named "Mullett Maniacs" student section.

"If they want the Mullett Maniacs there I say, just go for it, man. Whatever can do to fire these guys up," says Mullett.

Mullett Arena will host Sun Devil Athletics' events, concerts, and youth competitions.

It will also serve as the temporary home for the Arizona Coyotes as they work to secure a permanent location for a new arena.